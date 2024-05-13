Summitry LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,651,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,916,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

