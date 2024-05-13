McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,917,000 after acquiring an additional 81,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 137,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,405,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.30. 1,011,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.12 and a 200 day moving average of $148.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

