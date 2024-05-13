McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,330. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $110.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

