26,283 Shares in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Bought by Eq LLC

Eq LLC bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Eq LLC owned about 0.05% of Graniteshares Gold Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $23.09. 766,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,410. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

