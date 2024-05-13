Theory Financial LLC Has $4.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Theory Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.26. 1,343,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,964. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.84 and a 200 day moving average of $151.18. The firm has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.