Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,004,000 after buying an additional 45,013 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,798,000 after buying an additional 266,516 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,896,000 after buying an additional 145,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,736,000 after buying an additional 95,086 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.53. 2,237,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509,531. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average is $75.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

