Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $175.05

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $175.05 and last traded at $175.05, with a volume of 16 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.05.
Moog Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.82.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $930.30 million during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.81%.
Moog Dividend Announcement
Moog Company Profile
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
