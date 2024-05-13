Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.77

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$25.77 and last traded at C$25.75, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

