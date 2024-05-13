Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.81

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.81 and last traded at $101.15, with a volume of 73021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.49.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $161.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.32.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

