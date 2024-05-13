Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.25

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $41.76, with a volume of 30116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.87.

Naspers Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

