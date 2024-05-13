Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.19

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 66272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.