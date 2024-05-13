Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.58

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.58, with a volume of 9207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.
Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 6.0 %
The company has a market cap of C$25.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27.
Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported C($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.98) by C$0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
