iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $134.28

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $134.28 and last traded at $134.34, with a volume of 591566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.10.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.53.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.