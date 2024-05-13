iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $55.48

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.48 and last traded at $55.84, with a volume of 67071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.61.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,265,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17,774.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 227,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 226,627 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 718.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 136,978 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,741,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 213,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 90,131 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

