Cerillion (LON:CER) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,675 ($21.04) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,690 ($21.23) price objective on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Monday.

LON:CER traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,570 ($19.72). 40,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,390. Cerillion has a twelve month low of GBX 980 ($12.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,630 ($20.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £463.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,568.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,534.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,493.02.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Unify, a pre-packaged SaaS solution for quad-play CSPs; Cerillion Enterprise, a BSS/OSS solution for B2B telcos; Cerillion Engage, a streamlined BSS/OSS solution for digital brands; Cerillion Skyline, SaaS solution for subscription businesses; and Cerillion Metro BSS/OSS solution for smart cities.

