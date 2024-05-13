Cerillion (LON:CER) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,675 ($21.04) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,690 ($21.23) price objective on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Monday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cerillion
Cerillion Stock Performance
About Cerillion
Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Unify, a pre-packaged SaaS solution for quad-play CSPs; Cerillion Enterprise, a BSS/OSS solution for B2B telcos; Cerillion Engage, a streamlined BSS/OSS solution for digital brands; Cerillion Skyline, SaaS solution for subscription businesses; and Cerillion Metro BSS/OSS solution for smart cities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cerillion
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.