Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.20) price objective on the oil production company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.47% from the company’s previous close.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of LON GKP traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 127.30 ($1.60). The company had a trading volume of 3,789,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,008. The company has a market capitalization of £283.50 million, a PE ratio of -3,182.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 111.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of GBX 81.29 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 148.92 ($1.87).

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

