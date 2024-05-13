Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.20) price objective on the oil production company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.47% from the company’s previous close.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of LON GKP traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 127.30 ($1.60). The company had a trading volume of 3,789,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,008. The company has a market capitalization of £283.50 million, a PE ratio of -3,182.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 111.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of GBX 81.29 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 148.92 ($1.87).
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
