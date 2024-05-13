Mondi’s (MNDI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($21.35) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,650 ($20.72) to GBX 1,700 ($21.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,601.25 ($20.11).
In other Mondi news, insider Andrew King acquired 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,395 ($17.52) per share, for a total transaction of £279 ($350.41). In other Mondi news, insider Philip Yea purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($19.40) per share, with a total value of £77,250 ($97,023.36). Also, insider Andrew King bought 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,395 ($17.52) per share, for a total transaction of £279 ($350.41). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,030 shares of company stock valued at $7,768,530. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.
