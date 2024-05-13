Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Upgraded to “Speculative Buy” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 66 ($0.83) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 123 ($1.54). Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s previous close.

VANQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 190 ($2.39) to GBX 140 ($1.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Vanquis Banking Group stock traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 54.20 ($0.68). 1,605,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,790. Vanquis Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 43.15 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 234 ($2.94). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 97.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £139.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,710.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.

