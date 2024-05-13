Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Serinus Energy Stock Performance

SENX stock remained flat at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 309,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,981. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of -0.66. Serinus Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.75.

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

