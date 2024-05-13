iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.15

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.15 and last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 479848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,622,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 83,259 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $442,000.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

