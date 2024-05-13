cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Short Interest Update

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,200 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 226,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in cbdMD stock. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,017 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC owned 2.99% of cbdMD worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YCBD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.69. 143,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,269. cbdMD has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.98.

cbdMD ( NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 118.28% and a negative net margin of 87.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.

