Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of TGDLF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.45. 8,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,092. Tongdao Liepin Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, provides talent acquisition services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Liepin, a talent acquisition platform, which offers online recruitment services for headhunters, business users, and individual users. It also operates Duomian, an intelligent recruitment management SaaS that meets the enterprises' recruitment needs for talent management, scientific screening, AI efficiency enhancment, etc.

