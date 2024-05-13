Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Tongdao Liepin Group Price Performance
Shares of TGDLF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.45. 8,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,092. Tongdao Liepin Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.
Tongdao Liepin Group Company Profile
