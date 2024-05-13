Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEVGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 929,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.90.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $305,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after acquiring an additional 991,208 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,043,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,570,000 after purchasing an additional 674,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 34.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,045,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,139,000 after purchasing an additional 522,257 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.86. The stock had a trading volume of 382,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,788. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

