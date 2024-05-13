Short Interest in Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Decreases By 18.2%

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 554.0 days.
Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance
Shares of TELDF remained flat at $2.33 during midday trading on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46.
Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile
