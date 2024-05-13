The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Short Interest Down 18.1% in April

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 422,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,780. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Insider Activity

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,920.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $39,991,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 27.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,939,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,061,000 after buying an additional 854,550 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 42.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,761,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,314,000 after acquiring an additional 820,801 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,242,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,457,000 after purchasing an additional 281,603 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

