The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Short Interest Down 18.1% in April

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Simply Good Foods Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 422,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,780. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,920.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $39,991,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 27.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,939,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,061,000 after buying an additional 854,550 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 42.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,761,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,314,000 after acquiring an additional 820,801 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,242,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,457,000 after purchasing an additional 281,603 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.
