Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $30.91. 16,811,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 48,095,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Get Intel alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Intel Dividend Announcement

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $129.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.