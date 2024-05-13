McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 135,091 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,091 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 6.0% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $81,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,031. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.86 and a 200-day moving average of $173.92.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

