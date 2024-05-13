iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

IJR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.27. 2,541,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,331. The firm has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average of $103.66.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

