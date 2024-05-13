Beldex Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $239.87 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $239.87 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,957.39 or 0.04695577 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00051285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00018815 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011080 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013315 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,972,133 coins and its circulating supply is 6,446,592,133 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

