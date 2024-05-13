Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.00

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.00), with a volume of 6243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($0.99).

Castelnau Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £254.91 million, a PE ratio of -2,666.67 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 77.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 40.25.

About Castelnau Group

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

