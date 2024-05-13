First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the April 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.63. 131,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,458. The company has a market capitalization of $971.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average is $58.54.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 244,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 23,076 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.