First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the April 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.63. 131,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,458. The company has a market capitalization of $971.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average is $58.54.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
