Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises 2.8% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $48,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Moody’s by 11.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $938,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $397.47. 354,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,253. The company’s fifty day moving average is $385.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.04. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

