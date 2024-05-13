537,153 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 537,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,355,000. Fiserv accounts for about 4.1% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Fiserv by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.22. 2,066,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

