Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 129,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 70,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,472,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,167,000 after buying an additional 199,374 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 39,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 194,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,465,000 after purchasing an additional 62,635 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.35.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $117.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,052,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,716,313. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

