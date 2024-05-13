Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Trimmed by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after buying an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 916,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,766. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $976.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,671. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33. The stock has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $941.89 and a 200-day moving average of $902.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

