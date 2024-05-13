Gratus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 1.69% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $28,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVOO. EQ LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,713,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,020,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

IVOO traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.28. The stock had a trading volume of 31,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,383. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.79. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $78.54 and a twelve month high of $103.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

