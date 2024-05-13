KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 1.0% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in KLA by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in KLA by 484.5% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in KLA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,138. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.15.

KLAC stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $714.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,173. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $690.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $617.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $385.80 and a 12 month high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

