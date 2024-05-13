Gratus Capital LLC Has $13.12 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 46,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amgen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,476,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,367,000 after acquiring an additional 63,656 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $308.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,934. The company has a market cap of $165.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

