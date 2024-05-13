Gratus Capital LLC Sells 655 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 11.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 47.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

IQV stock traded down $5.04 on Monday, hitting $229.04. 867,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

