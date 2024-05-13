The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,056,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after purchasing an additional 63,794 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18,171.4% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,328,000 after purchasing an additional 50,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.5 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $315.98. 1,153,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $221.76 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The company has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.94 and a 200-day moving average of $304.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

