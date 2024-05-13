McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $548,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,946,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV remained flat at $82.91 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,277 shares. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.12. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

