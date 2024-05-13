McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded down $1.77 on Monday, reaching $231.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,449. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $234.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

