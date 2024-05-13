Boston Partners Buys 874,620 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,270,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 874,620 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.09% of Robert Half worth $287,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 785,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,594,000 after buying an additional 118,800 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 72,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RHI

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of RHI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.19. The stock had a trading volume of 675,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,012. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.06.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Robert Half’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.