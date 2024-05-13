PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 415,611 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.69% of PPG Industries worth $244,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.74. The stock had a trading volume of 770,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,276. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PPG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

