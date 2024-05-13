Boston Partners Increases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,482 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.89% of Teradyne worth $314,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8,125.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 131,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 448,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,680,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $2,981,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.6 %

TER traded up $1.93 on Monday, reaching $124.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,206,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,095. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $125.94.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

