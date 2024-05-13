Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,132,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,089 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $273,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.92.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 138,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,659,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,659,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,621 shares of company stock valued at $19,585,506. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,358. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

