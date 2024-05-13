Boston Partners Has $304.23 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,570,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,161 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Landstar System were worth $304,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 20.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 34,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 185.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 61,260 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $184.15. 198,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,030. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.10. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSTR. UBS Group increased their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

