Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,797,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,804 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.37% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $224,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $1,159,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 29.5% during the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.91.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

