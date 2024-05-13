Boston Partners Acquires 1,461,541 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 102.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461,541 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.08% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $216,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 15,817 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,261. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.22. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

