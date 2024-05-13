Boston Partners Sells 49,345 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,829 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 49,345 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.37% of NXP Semiconductors worth $219,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,153,900,000 after buying an additional 91,453 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,205,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $440,841,000 after buying an additional 92,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,185,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $437,008,000 after buying an additional 119,183 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $430,670,000 after purchasing an additional 211,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,358,394 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $311,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $2.20 on Monday, hitting $263.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $163.26 and a 1 year high of $266.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.16 and a 200-day moving average of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.60.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

